O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAVE. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.74. The company had a trading volume of 645,979 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.85. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

