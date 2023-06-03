O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Buys 14,333 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,333 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up 1.8% of O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,138,000. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,673,000. Haverford Trust Co grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Boxwood Ventures Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,009,000. Finally, TAGStone Capital Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 85,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after acquiring an additional 11,221 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,208,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,486,300. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.38 and a fifty-two week high of $51.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.09.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.