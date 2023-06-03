O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Buys Shares of 25,419 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc bought a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,419 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 27,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 78,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 29,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 78,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.21. 105,292,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,889,368. The company has a market capitalization of $108.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.97, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.55.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.40%.

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. HSBC upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

