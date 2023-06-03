O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Cuts Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc cut its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,296 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

TIP traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.63. 2,367,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,830,953. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.45. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.63 and a 52 week high of $118.48.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

