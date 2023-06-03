O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Decreases Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc reduced its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:FTCS traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.03. The stock had a trading volume of 540,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,208. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $79.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.79 and a 200 day moving average of $72.69.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.292 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

