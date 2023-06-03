O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Has $274,000 Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc cut its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,896 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 188.4% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.09. 6,877,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,467,465. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $104.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.78.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

