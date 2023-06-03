O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Has $577,000 Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,910 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 3.0 %

KMI traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.75. 18,617,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,379,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.66. The company has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.