O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Increases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 882 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.2% of O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harrell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 52,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 45,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,061,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Aldebaran Capital LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $1,597,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 146.9% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,866,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $786,704,000 after buying an additional 156,670 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:JPM traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.47. The company had a trading volume of 12,922,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,150,546. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $144.34. The firm has a market cap of $410.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on JPM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.65.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $2,263,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,373,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,578 shares of company stock worth $18,543,247. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

