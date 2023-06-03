Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Hits $0.0539 on Major Exchanges

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. Oasis Network has a market cap of $308.50 million and $12.78 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for about $0.0539 or 0.00000199 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,887.72 or 0.06968485 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00053496 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00039396 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00018714 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00017623 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00005949 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.05453517 USD and is up 0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $10,733,282.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

