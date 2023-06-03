OmniaVerse (OMNIA) 24-Hour Volume Hits $259,711.91

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 17.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. OmniaVerse has a total market capitalization of $414,100.00 billion and $259,711.91 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OmniaVerse token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OmniaVerse has traded 10% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About OmniaVerse

OmniaVerse launched on April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for OmniaVerse is omniaverse.io. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OmniaVerse

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmniaVerse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OmniaVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

