OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OMVKY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 6th

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 1.7987 per share on Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This is a boost from OMV Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $1.78.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.3 %

OTCMKTS:OMVKY opened at $47.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.44. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $34.53 and a 1-year high of $61.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OMVKY. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $53.03.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

OMV AG engages in the production, processing, and supply of oil & gas, and the provision of chemical solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Production, Refining & Marketing, and Chemicals & Materials. The Exploration and Production segment includes oil and gas processing and development which focuses on the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

