Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Shares Purchased by Harrell Investment Partners LLC

Harrell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Open Lending in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 4,634.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 801.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of Open Lending from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Open Lending from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Shares of NASDAQ LPRO traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.57. 545,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,402. Open Lending Co. has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $13.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 16.24 and a quick ratio of 16.24. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.76.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Open Lending had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $38.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Open Lending Co. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

