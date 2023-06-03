Origin Enterprises (LON:OGN) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.10

Shares of Origin Enterprises plc (LON:OGN – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4.10 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 3.45 ($0.04). Origin Enterprises shares last traded at GBX 3.45 ($0.04), with a volume of 0 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Origin Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Origin Enterprises in a research note on Monday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 490 ($6.06) price objective for the company.

Origin Enterprises Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3.90 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.69.

Origin Enterprises Cuts Dividend

About Origin Enterprises

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a €0.03 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Origin Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 2,580.65%.

Origin Enterprises plc provides agronomy services company in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Brazil, Poland, Romania, Ukraine, and Latin America. It develops products and services to improve soil fertility, nutrient use efficiency, and crop productivity. The company provides integrated agronomy and on-farm services comprising agronomy advice, services, and inputs directly to arable, fruit, and vegetable growers; and seed, nutrients, crop protection products and digital tools.

