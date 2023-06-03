OriginTrail Trading 5.7% Lower This Week (TRAC)

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One OriginTrail token can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000959 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OriginTrail has a market cap of $102.25 million and $905,172.68 worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About OriginTrail

OriginTrail launched on January 15th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 393,600,188 tokens. The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io. The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is https://reddit.com/r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OriginTrail Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is a protocol designed for managing data across complex supply chains using a purpose-built decentralized graph database on the blockchain. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) facilitates sharing data as a simple plug-and-play solution. The protocol can be used with any blockchain and is currently being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. The Trace token (TRAC) is used for incentivizing protocol behavior and is required for network operations such as publishing. It is a utility token that drives the entire DKG.”

