Osmosis (OSMO) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.05 Million

Osmosis (OSMO) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. During the last seven days, Osmosis has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Osmosis has a total market capitalization of $281.16 million and approximately $8.05 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Osmosis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00002104 BTC on exchanges.

Osmosis’ launch date was February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 587,378,721 coins and its circulating supply is 492,590,761 coins. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here. Osmosis’ official website is osmosis.zone.

According to CryptoCompare, “The OSMO token is a governance token on the Osmosis network, enabling staked token holders to decide the future of the protocol, including voting on upgrades, allocating liquidity mining rewards, and setting the network swap fee. Osmosis is an automated market maker (AMM) protocol that enables the creation of customized AMMs with sovereign liquidity pools using Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC) for cross-chain transactions. Users can launch liquidity pools with unique parameters and governance can implement liquidity reward (LP) rewards for specific pools. Osmosis is a fair-launched, customizable AMM for interchain assets that allows the creation and management of non-custodial, self-balancing, interchain token indexes similar to Balancer.”

