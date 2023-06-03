Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $438.74

Shares of Oxford Biomedica plc (LON:OXB – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 438.74 ($5.42) and traded as low as GBX 432 ($5.34). Oxford Biomedica shares last traded at GBX 448.50 ($5.54), with a volume of 104,075 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Oxford Biomedica from GBX 1,110 ($13.72) to GBX 1,010 ($12.48) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

Oxford Biomedica Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £447.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,142.50 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 429.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 438.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.38, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Oxford Biomedica Company Profile

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of cell and gene therapy products in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates various therapeutic genes.

