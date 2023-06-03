Pacific Founders Ugp I. Chicago Acquires 21,850 Shares of P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII) Stock

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Rating) major shareholder Pacific Founders Ugp I. Chicago bought 21,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $87,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 48,877,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,509,168. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
P3 Health Partners Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PIII traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,023,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,789. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.13. P3 Health Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $7.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.12.
Institutional Trading of P3 Health Partners
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PIII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of P3 Health Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in P3 Health Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in P3 Health Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in P3 Health Partners by 167.1% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 43,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 27,459 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in P3 Health Partners by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 14,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.19% of the company’s stock.
P3 Health Partners Company Profile
P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. P3 Health Partners Inc is based in Henderson, Nevada.
