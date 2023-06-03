Pacific Founders Ugp I. Chicago Acquires 21,850 Shares of P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII) Stock

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Rating) major shareholder Pacific Founders Ugp I. Chicago bought 21,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $87,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 48,877,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,509,168. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

P3 Health Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PIII traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,023,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,789. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.13. P3 Health Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $7.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.12.

Get P3 Health Partners alerts:

Institutional Trading of P3 Health Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PIII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of P3 Health Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in P3 Health Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in P3 Health Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in P3 Health Partners by 167.1% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 43,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 27,459 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in P3 Health Partners by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 14,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

P3 Health Partners Company Profile

P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. P3 Health Partners Inc is based in Henderson, Nevada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for P3 Health Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P3 Health Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.