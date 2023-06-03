Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) CAO Josh D. Paul Sells 500 Shares

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,169,007. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

PANW stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $217.24. The company had a trading volume of 4,669,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,346,473. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $194.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.36. The company has a market capitalization of $66.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 348.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.16. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $219.93.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2,950.0% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 183 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 205.3% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 63,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42,600 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.19.

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.