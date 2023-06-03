Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
Pan American Silver Stock Performance
About Pan American Silver
Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the operation, development, and exploration of silver and gold producing properties and assets. It operates through the Silver and Gold segments. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John H. Wright on March 17, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
