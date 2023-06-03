Pantheon Resources (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) Trading 16.9% Higher

Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 16.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. 157,754 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 536,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Pantheon Resources Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.54.

Pantheon Resources Company Profile

Pantheon Resources Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through the U.SA and Head Office geographical segments. The U.SA segment includes non-current assets, income, and operating liabilities. The Head Office segment handles most of the corporate administration.

