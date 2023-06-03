PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at Benchmark

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Benchmark from $106.00 to $125.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PDD. HSBC reduced their price target on PDD from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays increased their price target on PDD from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on PDD from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, May 29th. Nomura raised their price target on PDD from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on PDD from $75.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PDD currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $105.64.

PDD opened at $69.54 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.71. PDD has a 1 year low of $38.80 and a 1 year high of $106.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.94.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $7.34. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 34.10% and a net margin of 25.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PDD will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDD. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in PDD by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 257,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,857,000 after buying an additional 148,166 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in PDD by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in PDD by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in PDD by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 6,766 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PDD by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 5,744 shares during the period. 24.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDD Holdings, Inc is a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. The company aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from increased productivity and new opportunities. It has built a network of sourcing, logistics, and fulfillment capabilities, that support its underlying businesses.

