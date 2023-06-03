Pembroke VCT (LON:PEMB) Trading Up 1.4%

Pembroke VCT plc (LON:PEMB – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 111 ($1.37) and last traded at GBX 111 ($1.37). 2,721 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 19,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 109.50 ($1.35).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 110.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 110.20. The firm has a market cap of £210.85 million, a PE ratio of 2,737.50 and a beta of -0.03.

Pembroke VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in any stage of businesses development including start-up to more mature businesses and established businesses. The fund usually invests in companies based in the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in companies that generate revenues more than £0.5 million.

