Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Price Performance

Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk stock opened at $27.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.13. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 52 week low of $23.02 and a 52 week high of $31.95. The stock has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.63.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 14.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 67,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 9,525 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 50,578 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 218.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 33,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 23,206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

