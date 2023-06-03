Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,802,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,162 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 3.56% of Phillips 66 worth $1,748,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 16,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.0% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 10,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 3,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on PSX. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.13.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 4.3 %

NYSE PSX traded up $3.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,658,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,117,748. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a PE ratio of 3.75, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.40. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $74.02 and a 1-year high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

