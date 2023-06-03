Picton Mahoney Asset Management Buys Shares of 6,001 Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,001 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.0% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,067 shares of the airline’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 15,645 shares of the airline’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.6% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 49,913 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,997 shares of the airline’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.6% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the airline’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $147,783.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,248.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

LUV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Partners lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays cut shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Melius cut shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.71.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $30.07 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $44.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.77.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.