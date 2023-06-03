Picton Mahoney Asset Management Grows Stock Position in G Squared Ascend II Inc. (NYSE:GSQB)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in shares of G Squared Ascend II Inc. (NYSE:GSQB – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,000 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 0.91% of G Squared Ascend II worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSQB. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in G Squared Ascend II in the fourth quarter valued at $508,000. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its stake in G Squared Ascend II by 53.7% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 576,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 201,300 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in G Squared Ascend II during the third quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in G Squared Ascend II during the third quarter worth approximately $606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

G Squared Ascend II Price Performance

NYSE:GSQB opened at $10.41 on Friday. G Squared Ascend II Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $10.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.25.

About G Squared Ascend II

G Squared Ascend II Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus its search on companies operating in the software-as-a service, online marketplaces, mobility 2.0/logistics, FinTech/InsurTech, new age media, and sustainability.

