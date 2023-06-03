Picton Mahoney Asset Management Lowers Stake in Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lessened its position in Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Rice Acquisition Corp. II were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,560,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Rice Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Rice Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $1,481,000. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in Rice Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Rice Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter worth about $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RONI opened at $10.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.21. Rice Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $10.40.

Rice Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

