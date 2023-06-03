Picton Mahoney Asset Management Makes New Investment in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,414,436.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,414,436.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $685,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,653,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,733 shares of company stock valued at $3,518,389. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 2.4 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Argus raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.17.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $274.26 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.47 and a 1-year high of $294.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.44.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $15.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.04%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Featured Articles

