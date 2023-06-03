Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases 2,676 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $23,571,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $64,648,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 410,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,030,000 after acquiring an additional 34,201 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $7,226,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,421,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,182,000 after purchasing an additional 38,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

APLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.93.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total transaction of $1,882,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,144,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,811,639.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total transaction of $1,882,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,144,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,811,639.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $765,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,020,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,117,661.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 145,250 shares of company stock valued at $11,273,030 in the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

APLS stock opened at $87.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.88 and a quick ratio of 6.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.27. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $37.66 and a one year high of $94.45.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $44.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.10 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 652.50% and a negative return on equity of 225.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.42) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic compounds to treat diseases with high unmet needs. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, and Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

