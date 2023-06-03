Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases 3,066 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 567.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TECH. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 299.2% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,134,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098,731 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 314.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,675,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $304,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788,348 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 355.7% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,147,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457,182 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 338.8% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 2,678,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $222,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 269.2% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,927,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,150 shares in the last quarter. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TECH. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Bio-Techne from $99.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.45.

Shares of TECH stock opened at $83.00 on Friday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $99.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.94. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 49.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $294.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.55 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is 19.16%.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

