Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases New Holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PINC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Premier by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 806,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,705,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 3,921.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Premier by 1,174.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 12,240 shares during the period. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Premier Price Performance

NASDAQ PINC opened at $25.82 on Friday. Premier, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.88 and a fifty-two week high of $38.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.29.

Premier Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PINC. Barclays decreased their target price on Premier from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Premier in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut Premier from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Premier from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut Premier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.22.

About Premier

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments. The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

