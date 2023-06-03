Picton Mahoney Asset Management Raises Position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 19,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Up 2.8 %

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF stock opened at $30.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.51. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $35.53.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

