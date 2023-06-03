Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 13,425 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management cut its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,425 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,422,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,785 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 323.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,719,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,206 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 162.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,113,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,643 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,057,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,386,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,707,000 after purchasing an additional 500,190 shares during the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BJ shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $83.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America reduced their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.40.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 7,059 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total transaction of $544,178.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,538,927.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $62.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.49. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.08 and a 12-month high of $80.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.92.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 53.66% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

