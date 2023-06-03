Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Shares Purchased by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,218 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.09% of Pilgrim’s Pride worth $4,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,420,000. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 71,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares in the last quarter. 16.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $22.72 on Friday. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a twelve month low of $20.59 and a twelve month high of $34.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.89.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

