PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS) Announces $0.15 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.149 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.

PIMCO Access Income Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of PAXS stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.37. PIMCO Access Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $17.59.

Get PIMCO Access Income Fund alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke bought 7,000 shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $105,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 74,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,096.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Access Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in PIMCO Access Income Fund by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 258,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 64,997 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in PIMCO Access Income Fund by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 65,180 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in PIMCO Access Income Fund by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 49,199 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $613,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Access Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Access Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.