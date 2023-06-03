PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS) Declares $0.15 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.149 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.
PIMCO Access Income Fund Stock Up 0.6 %
NYSE PAXS opened at $14.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.37. PIMCO Access Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $17.59.
In other news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $105,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,096.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
