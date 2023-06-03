PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS) Declares $0.15 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.149 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.

PIMCO Access Income Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE PAXS opened at $14.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.37. PIMCO Access Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $17.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at PIMCO Access Income Fund

In other news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $105,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,096.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Access Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in PIMCO Access Income Fund by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 8,152 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $505,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Access Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $740,000.

