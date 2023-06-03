PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0215 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of PCK opened at $5.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.35. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $7.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCK. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,362,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,097 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 111,604 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 9.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 675,731 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 56,922 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 358.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,241 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 43,179 shares during the last quarter.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

