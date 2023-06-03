PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:PCK)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0215 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Price Performance

Shares of PCK stock opened at $5.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.35. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $5.72 and a 12 month high of $7.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 9.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 675,731 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,190,000 after buying an additional 56,922 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 358.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,241 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 43,179 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,325 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,097 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 111,604 shares during the period.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

