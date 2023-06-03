PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE PCQ opened at $9.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.67. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $17.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,619 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 137,666 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 40,445 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

