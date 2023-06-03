PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:PML)

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2023

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PMLGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0395 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Trading Down 0.4 %

PML opened at $9.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.22. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $12.36.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PML. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter worth $51,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the second quarter worth $111,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth $149,000.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

(Get Rating)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to seek current income exempt from federal income tax. The firm invests all of its assets in a portfolio of municipal bonds, residual interest municipal bonds and tax-exempt bonds whose interest rates bear an inverse relationship to the interest rate on another security or the value of an index.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.