PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:PML)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0395 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Trading Down 0.4 %

PML opened at $9.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.22. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $12.36.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PML. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter worth $51,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the second quarter worth $111,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth $149,000.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to seek current income exempt from federal income tax. The firm invests all of its assets in a portfolio of municipal bonds, residual interest municipal bonds and tax-exempt bonds whose interest rates bear an inverse relationship to the interest rate on another security or the value of an index.

