PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:RCS)

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 11.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of RCS stock opened at $5.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.37. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $6.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Strategic Income Fund

About PIMCO Strategic Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $191,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $173,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 13.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $92,000. 15.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

