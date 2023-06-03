Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) Increases Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.011 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Pine Cliff Energy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

Pine Cliff Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of TSE PNE opened at C$1.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$485.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Pine Cliff Energy has a 52-week low of C$1.18 and a 52-week high of C$2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.41.

Get Pine Cliff Energy alerts:

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.02. Pine Cliff Energy had a return on equity of 103.85% and a net margin of 37.38%. The business had revenue of C$69.75 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Pine Cliff Energy will post 0.0305219 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Pine Cliff Energy

A number of brokerages recently commented on PNE. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.85 to C$1.60 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.80 to C$1.70 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

(Get Rating)

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

See Also

