Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Grows Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GIS. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 45.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,935,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in General Mills by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays increased their target price on General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.76.

GIS opened at $84.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.32. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.94 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The firm has a market cap of $49.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other General Mills news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $1,656,715.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,219,673.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,371 shares of company stock worth $4,849,178 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

