Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $312,000 Holdings in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,557 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Gorman-Rupp were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Gorman-Rupp in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 61.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gorman-Rupp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 209.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. 59.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Gorman-Rupp stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.57 and a 200-day moving average of $26.03. The company has a market cap of $680.68 million, a PE ratio of 66.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $31.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 179.49%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Gorman-Rupp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The Gorman-Rupp Co engages in the design, manufacture, and global marketing of pumps and pump systems. Its pump models include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, submersible, rotary gear, diaphragm, engine-driven, and priming assist pumps as well as packaged pump stations. The firm offers its products to fire protection, municipal, industrial, agriculture, construction, petroleum, and original equipment manufacturer.

