Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $364,000 Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,897 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 32,332.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 11,963 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Novartis by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 50,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Novartis by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 299,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,191,000 after purchasing an additional 67,827 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Novartis by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 27,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NVS shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $98.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.77. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $74.09 and a 1-year high of $105.56. The stock has a market cap of $209.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.16. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

