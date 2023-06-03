Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 108.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Copart by 0.3% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 71,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Copart by 0.5% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 38,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,058,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 4.0% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $4,353,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Copart news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total value of $7,089,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $4,353,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 273,100 shares of company stock worth $24,091,209 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $88.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 1.23. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.10 and a 52 week high of $89.79.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Copart in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.33.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

