Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Invests $265,000 in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenaris during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 155.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Tenaris by 345.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Tenaris during the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 12.15% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris Price Performance

Shares of TS opened at $26.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.53. Tenaris S.A. has a 1-year low of $22.24 and a 1-year high of $38.00.

Tenaris Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.56. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.62%.

TS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on Tenaris from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Tenaris from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenaris currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. It operates through the Tubes and Other segments. The Tubes segment consists of the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

