Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Invests $284,000 in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Rambus by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,586,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $319,960,000 after acquiring an additional 314,467 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,120,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $435,192,000 after purchasing an additional 269,773 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,098,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,333,000 after purchasing an additional 242,562 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 2,157.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 205,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 196,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 299,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,713,000 after purchasing an additional 158,580 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $552,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,123,162.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 117,056 shares of company stock worth $5,500,146 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RMBS shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Rambus from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Rambus from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Rambus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rambus in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rambus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

RMBS opened at $63.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.33 and a beta of 1.31. Rambus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.29.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $113.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.99 million. Rambus had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

