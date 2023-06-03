Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Purchases 28 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 19.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 48.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,817,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter valued at approximately $626,000. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on MTD. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,675.00 to $1,660.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,513.00 to $1,454.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,469.50.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,332.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,065.55 and a twelve month high of $1,615.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,454.35 and its 200-day moving average is $1,471.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.18.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $928.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.19 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 4,833.51% and a net margin of 22.45%. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 43.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,360.61, for a total value of $1,197,336.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,666,989. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total value of $628,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,360.61, for a total value of $1,197,336.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,666,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,417 shares of company stock valued at $4,731,561. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.