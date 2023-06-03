Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,005 Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,005 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BUD. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,034 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,527 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,674 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 445 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

NYSE:BUD opened at $54.85 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $44.51 and a one year high of $67.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $95.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.61.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.26. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.611 per share. This is a positive change from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BUD. HSBC downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.29.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

